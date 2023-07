Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland increased its gas supply via the LNG terminal in Świnoujście by over 39 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, the energy market regulator URE has said on its website.

In the same period, supplies from other EU countries rose by around 59 percent, URE said on Friday.

“When compared to Q1 2022, the volume of high-methane gas flowing through the Polish transmission system decreased by 14.8 percent in Q1 2023,” URE added.