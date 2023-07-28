Researchers say Poland will see increased demand for cooling systems

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland was ranked 21st out of 50 countries that will be significantly affected by temperature increases caused by climate change, the Nature Sustainability scientific journal has reported.

British researchers from the University of Oxford said that if the increase in the global average temperature exceeds 1.5 degrees Celsius and reaches 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, many countries will experience a strong rise in the demand for cooling systems.

Some countries are unprepared for high temperatures and will see a relatively higher demand for such systems than others, according to the report.

Poland is one of those countries and is ranked 21st in terms of demand. Ireland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are at top of the list.

The authors are confident that even small changes in temperature will have an impact on heat exposure and demand for cooling systems, driving the need for country-by-country adaptation.