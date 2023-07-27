Poland fills 85 percent of gas storage capacity

Poland’s natural gas storage facilities are 85 percent full, the government’s commissioner for strategic energy infrastructure has announced.

Anna Lukaszewska-Trzeciakowska wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday that “the filling level of Poland’s gas storage facilities is now 85 percent and they are being filled with full power.”

In recent years, Poland has focused on increasing its independence from Russian gas, building a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the north-western city of Swinoujscie and the opening a new pipeline carrying natural gas from the Norwegian Shelf to the Polish coast, the Baltic Pipe, which became operational in 2022.

“Thanks to the Baltic Pipe and the LNG terminal we are safe,” Lukaszewska-Trzeciakowska said.