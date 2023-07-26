Polish ambassador praises new EU sanctions on Belarus

"After more than half a year, we have broken the stalemate when it comes to adopting sanctions against Belarus," Andrzej Sadoś told PAP on Wednesday.

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

Andrzej Sadoś, Poland’s ambassador to the EU, has praised the new package of sanctions that Brussels has adopted against Minsk for its role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although not directly involved in the war, Belarus has been supporting Russia in its military operations against Ukraine.

The EU has agreed to impose a ban on exports of military equipment and aviation parts to Belarus, including dual-use goods. Brussels has also expanded the list of sanctioned Belarusian individuals.

“Of course, Poland would like to see more ambitious provisions,” Sadoś said, adding that nevertheless it was “a step in the right direction.”

The decision will come into force provided that no EU member state vetoes the restrictions as EU sanctions require unanimity.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, first mentioned the possibility of imposing new sanctions against Belarus in January, but negotiations between member states dragged on for months. According to unofficial information obtained by PAP, some EU countries wanted to remove potash, a salt used in fertiliser production, from the sanctions list before agreeing to more restrictions on Minsk.

Poland and the Baltic states have opposed any loosening of the restrictions.