Pole wins silver in world championship swimming competition

KIYOSHI OTA/PAP/EPA

Krzysztof Chmielewski won the silver medal in the 200-metre butterfly race at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 19-year-old Pole achieved a time of 1:53.62. He lost by 1.19 seconds to Frenchman Leon Marchand who won the race.

The bronze medal was taken by Japanese Tomoru Honda, who was only 0.04 seconds slower than Chmielewski and 1.23 seconds slower than Marchand.

It was the second final in this year’s World Championships with the participation of a Polish swimmer. On Tuesday, the sixth place in the 100 m backstroke was taken by Ksawery Masiuk.