Poland allocated another EP mandate

From next term Poland will have another seat in the European Parliament (EP), raising the number of Polish MEPs from 52 to 53.

After the UK left the EU, the leadership of the EP proposed to increase the mandates for some member states in the next term of office.

On Wednesday, member states’ ambassadors to the EU reached an agreement on the allocation of seats in the European Parliament in the next term for individual countries.

As a result, Poland will receive an additional mandate in the EP as of next term, an EU source told PAP.

The information was confirmed by Poland’s permanent representative to the EU, Andrzej Sados, in an interview with PAP.

Poland’s demand for an additional mandate was supported by demographic data.

In 2018 the population of Poland accounted for 7.41 percent of the EU-28 population, whereas now it is 8.41 percent of the EU-27 population.

The next EP elections will take place in June 2024. As regards the composition of the European Parliament, the legislative initiative belongs to the EP, and the final decision requires unanimity of the member states.