LOT named Europe’s most punctual carrier in H1

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

LOT Polish Airlines have been named Europe’s most punctual carrier in a new report issued by Cirium.

According to H1 data gathered by Cirium, a leader in aviation analytics, LOT Polish Airlines came out top in the first half of 2023 with a punctuality rate of 87.02% from 46,500 flights.

Krzysztof Moczulski of LOT said: “We’re pleased that the quality of our service is reflected not just by the comfort we provide, but also by the punctuality of our operations.”Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The ranking saw LOT edge Austrian Airlines (86.3% from 52,000 flights) and Spanish Iberia (85.42% from 82,000 flights).

Referring to the news, Krzysztof Moczulski of LOT said: “We’re pleased that the quality of our service is reflected not just by the comfort we provide on board, but also by the punctuality of our operations.”

LOT have praised the 1,000-strong workforce employed as crews, in the operational control centre, airport shift managers, the maintenance control centre, and ground service employees.Leszek Szymański/PAP

He added: “LOT’s first placing in these half-year rankings is the result of our team of specialists and partners, especially those responsible for the daily implementation of air operations – it’s thanks to them we’ve achieved this success.”

Among those credited, LOT have praised the 1,000-strong workforce employed as crews, in the operational control centre, airport shift managers, the maintenance control centre, and ground service employees.

LOT have credited their strong position in Europe to their “competitive network of direct connections and transfer possibilities, as well as the effective functioning of the operational team.”Leszek Szymański/PAP

Robert Ludera, director of the Connection Network Office at LOT, said: “Planning the optimal network of connections is a series of processes that require coordination with all operational services involved in the subsequent implementation of flights.

“This affects all aspects of air operations: personnel performing flights, ground handling, technical departments, scheduling the allocation of aircraft to flights, and many others.

As per Cirium’s parameters, a punctual flight is defined as one that leaves the gate within a quarter of an hour of its scheduled time.Mateusz Marek/PAP

“LOT’s strong position in Europe is the result of a competitive network of direct connections and transfer possibilities, as well as our cooperation with partners and the effective functioning of the operational team.”

The news comes just days after LOT was confirmed to be June’s most timely European carrier with 82.72% of its flights leaving as scheduled.

As per Cirium’s parameters, a punctual flight is defined as one that leaves the gate within a quarter of an hour of its scheduled time.

In June, LOT topped the table, followed by Norwegian Air, Iberia, Finnair and Austrian.

Of these, all of the top four broke the 80% threshold whilst giants such as Lufthansa and Eurowings recorded performances of less than 70%.