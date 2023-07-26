Poland’s debt to GDP on downward path, PM says

Tomasz Wojtasik/PAP

Poland’s public debt in relation to GDP continues on downward trend, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced.

On Wednesday, Morawiecki published Eurostat data on the Polish debt-to-GDP ratio on social media.

According the EU statistical office, in the first quarter of 2022 Polish public debt reached 51.9 percent of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 it amounted to 49.1 percent of GDP, and in the first quarter of 2023 to 48.1 percent of GDP.

“Polish public debt in relation to GDP is systematically DECREASING!,” Morawiecki wrote in a comment on the EU statistics.