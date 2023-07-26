Poland files complaint with EC over German illegal waste

Anna Moskwa told a press conference there are 35,000 tonnes of illegal waste abandoned in seven landfills, which were transported to Poland from Germany.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland has lodged a complaint with the European Commission (EC) against Germany for illegally imported waste, the climate and environment minister said on Wednesday.

She said that Poland has repeatedly intervened and “called for the removal of the German garbage that is illegally lying on Polish soil.”

The minister called on the “very green German government” to remove the illegal waste.

“We were left with no choice,” said Moskwa, and added that a complaint with the EC is the “first stage of proceedings before the Court of Justice (of European Union – PAP).”