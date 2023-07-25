Poland orders early-warning aircraft from Sweden

"Today the Armaments Agency signed a contract for the delivery of Swedish early-warning aircraft Saab 340 AEW," Błaszczak wrote.

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

Poland’s Armaments Agency has signed a deal to buy an undisclosed number of Swedish Saab 340 AEW planes for the Polish Air Force.

Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Thanks to this, the eastern flank of Nato will be strengthened and Polish airspace will be more secure.”