Polish president, Warsaw mayor top trust ranking

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

President Andrzej Duda and Rafał Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, are Poland’s most trusted politicians, according to a new opinion poll.

In July, 46 percent of Poles trusted Duda while 42 percent distrusted him, shows the CBOS survey published on Tuesday.

Trzaskowski, who is also a leading opposition politician, received a 45-percent trust rating, while 37 percent voiced their distrust in him.

Third place in terms of the number of declarations of trust (36 percent) this month was occupied ex aequo by Szymon Hołownia, the leader of Poland 2050, and Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, the president of Polish People’s Party (PSL).

At the same time, 27 percent did not trust Kosiniak-Kamysz and Hołownia was not trusted by 36 percent of the respondents.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was trusted by 35 percent of those surveyed and distrusted by 53 percent.

Jarosław Kaczyński, a deputy prime minister and head of the ruling party law and Justice (PiS), topped the list of Poland’s most distrusted politicians, with 59 percent voicing no trust in him.

Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister and leader of Sovereign Poland, a junior member of Poland’s ruling coalition, ranked second with 56 percent of the pollees distrusting him.

Donald Tusk, leader of the main opposition party Civic Platform (PO) was distrusted by 52 percent of respondents.

CBOS ran the survey on a sample of 1,004 Poles from July 3 to July 16, 2023.