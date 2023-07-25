“This is hardcore”: traditional fruit soup goes viral after Italian taste test

The video, titled “The Most Hardcore Polish Dish I ever tried as an Italian”, shows Marco and his Polish girlfriend Weronika visiting the house of a babcia for dinner.

A TikTok video made by a Polish-Italian couple has gone viral after the Italian boyfriend’s amusing reaction to sampling a traditional fruit soup made by a Polish grandmother.

After, the grandmother pours a reddish-purple soup made from boiled blackcurrants over some pasta before handing the bowl to Marco.

The video focuses on Marco’s reaction. Describing himself as stressed as he raises the first spoonful up to his lips, the video then shows him scratching his head and wincing as he eats the first mouthful.

Evidently unimpressed, he continues and turns to speak to his girlfriend off-camera in Polish to voice his opinion. Marco humorously compares it to an Italian favourite, saying: “It’s good, but Carbonara is better.”

His girlfriend is seen giving her approval.

After “bravely” continuing the eat the dish and sprinkling some sugar on it, the Italian claims this addition improves the dish before concluding to the camera that it is “the most hardcore” dish he has ever tried.

Filmed by TodoTeam Official, the video was posted on the couple’s TikTok channel which documents their adventures – these include Marco’s reactions to living in Poland and all things Polish and is one of a number of a series of encounters between Marco and the cooking of a Polish babcia.

Earlier vids show him eating Polish favourites like pierogi, barszcz and goląbki.

The couple’s most viewed videos on TikTok are from other visits to Tereska.

One, viewed over 1.3 million times and titled “My Italian boyfriend trying Polish food from Babcia” shows Marco trying Buchty z Truskawakami, a type of dough ball with fresh strawberries. Another, viewed 1.7 million times, shows him grapple with the vegetable soup, jarzynowa.