Tree-mendous! Warta Poznań pledge to plant 111 trees for every goal scored

Underlying their credentials as the country’s greenest football team, Warta Poznań have announced the continuation of an environmental project that will see the club plant 111 trees for every goal that the side scores this season.

First launched three years ago in collaboration with the local branch of the State Forestry Department, the Ale Zasadził campaign has already seen 8,110 trees either planted or due to be planted in the region.

Dr Andrzej Konieczny from the Poznań department said: “Combining sport with nature is a great initiative – we need to remember that one hectare of forest produces about 700 kilos of oxygen in 24-hours, and that forests are a natural water reservoir with one metre of forest soil capable of holding 200 litres of water.

“We’re proud to support Warta Poznań in this and we’re counting on a hail of goals this season!”

Crashing to a 1-0 home defeat on the opening weekend of the season, top-flight Warta will be hoping to turn things around quickly. In this, the form of Adam Zrelak looks key to their fortunes.

Since joining in 2021, the Slovakian forward has netted 17 times, and in the process been responsible for over 1,000 trees being planted.

Revealing the forestry department’s strategy, Tomasz Maćkowiak told press that a diverse approach has been adopted: “We plant different species – more often than not we are planting sessile oaks, but we’ve also looked to plant pear trees, apple trees, maples and rowan.”

Taking root in the Łopuchówko Forest, the first batch of 3,700 were planted last year. Next up, another batch of seedlings will be delivered to the Konsantynowo Forest in October.

When the project was first launched, Warta had first pledged to plant 100 trees for every goal – last season, this was raised to 110 so as to correspond with the club’s 110th anniversary.

This season, to mark their 111th year of life, the club has now raised that figure to match accordingly.

Marcin Koszubski, the club’s marketing and communications director, said: “As a club we are more than willing to engage in activities that relate to sustainable development and environmental protection.

“This action is just one of many that are part of our ESG strategy, and we are proud that we can contribute to increasing greenery in our region while simultaneously motivating our players. We believe that sport and ecology can go hand-in-hand.”

Although regarded as one of the smaller teams in the Ekstraklasa, Warta have consistently proved their commitment to the environment – apt given the club’s green livery.

Just last month the club presented plans for the most environmentally aware stadium in the country, replete with a moss-covered façade and a turfed roof.

Of its features, the new stadium is set to boast water retention facilities, photovoltaic panels, beehives, vehicle charging points, birdboxes and, even, a health food store.