Poland puts restrictions on two more Russia-linked companies

Poland has introduced temporary forced management on two more companies with Russian connections, the country’s development minister has said.

Waldemar Buda, the minister of development and technology, told PAP on Tuesday that Poland will not stop the process of blocking Russian capital.

Earlier in July, Poland appointed a temporary administrator to take control of a 20-percent stake that Russian oligarch Vyacheslav Kantor holds in the Azoty Group fertiliser producer.

Now the minister of interior and administration has added two more companies to the sanction list.

“Boerner Insulation sp. z o.o. is a manufacturer of building insulation materials, mainly mineral wool,” Buda said. “It employs about 200 people in its plant.

“Boerner Service sp. z o.o. mainly sells building insulation materials,” the development minister said of the second firm. “The Warsaw company employs about 50 people.”

According to Buda, Poland is the first country in Europe to introduce the institution of temporary compulsory administration.

“We unlock the possibility of their operation, we provide conditions for running a business, and thus maintain jobs,” he said.

“We will not stop the process of blocking Russian influence and Russian capital,” Buda added.

Temporary compulsory management may be introduced by the minister of development and technology to a company entered on the sanction list of the minister of internal affairs and administration. The measure is put in place “when it is necessary to ensure its operation required to maintain jobs, provide services to the public or perform other tasks of a public nature,” according to the Ministry of Development and Technology.