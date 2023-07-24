Polish toddler dies after being hit by car in Croatia

A 2-year-old Polish child died on Monday in a hospital in Pula, western Croatia, after being hit by a car on Sunday, the Croatian daily Slobodna Dalmacija reported, citing information from the local police.

A child was hit on Sunday on the Brijuni Islands by a car driven by a 51-year-old employee of the national park where the tragedy occurred. According to Croatian media, the child broke free from the care of his 36-year-old pregnant mother and ran out onto the road.

The car hit the mother and child; the woman was hit in the shoulder and the boy suffered head injuries. The Istrian Police Department said the accident was reported at 19.48. The child was then transported by boat to Fazany and then to the general hospital in Pula, where he died on Monday morning.

Croatian policemen are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.