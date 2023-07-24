World first! Anna Tybor first woman to ski down Broad Peak

Tybor reached the summit of Broad Peak last Thursday alongside Tom Lafaille before skiing back down the following day.

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

Mountaineer Anna Tybor has become the first women in history to ski down Broad Peak, the twelfth highest mountain in the world.

Belonging to the Karakorum mountain range that runs along the borders of Pakistan, China and India, Tybor reached the summit last Thursday alongside Tom Lafaille before skiing back down the following day.

Standing at a height of 8,051 metres, Broad Peak is considered the 12th highest mountain the world. PAP/Alamy

Writing on social media, she said: “Halo, halo! I am reporting the completion of the task, I did it!

“On July 19, around 5 p.m., I reached the top of Broad Peak (8,051 m). I reached the base camp on July 20, just after 2 p.m. Tom Lafaille accompanied me in the action… Thank you for your support, it was felt on the border of Pakistan and China!”

Only two other people had skied Broad Peak prior to Tybor, both of them being Poles: Andrzej Bargiel in 2015 and Bartosz Ziemski in 2022.

For Tybor, her latest feat marked the second time she had skied one of the worlds ‘eight-thousanders’. In 2021 she scaled the 8,613 metre Manaslu before then returning down on skis.

Ahead of her latest challenge, Tybor said: “I knew that after doing this summit [Manaslu] there would be more goals – it’s addictive. I miss the adrenaline and fulfilling goals, and that’s why I decided to climb another mountain.

She added: “For me, the most important thing is to have goals and then achieve them… Whether or not I’m the first woman in the world or the first Polish woman to do so doesn’t really matter, it’s just nice to achieve a personal first. For me the most important thing is just conquering the mountain and skiing down it.”

The fad for skiing down the world’s fourteen ‘eight-thousanders’ first began in the 1970s with the death 1979 death of Yves Morin serving to act as a sombre reminder of the dangers.

Even so, the risks have not deterred many. In 2007, Hans Kammerlander said: “Almost all peaks have been reached, almost all walls have been climbed – but seldom have their faces been skied down. It would be amazing to see someone ski all the world’s 8,000 metre peaks.”

Last week, meanwhile, saw Andrzej Bargiel successfully ski Gasherbrum II, the world’s 13th-highest mountain.Andrzej Bargiel/Facebook

In recent years, Poles have been particularly active in pursuit of this very goal, with Bartek Ziemski stating his ambition to ski as many of these peaks as possible.

Last week, meanwhile, saw Andrzej Bargiel successfully ski Gasherbrum II, the world’s 13th-highest mountain. Previously, the Alpinist has skied Shishapangma in China, Manaslu in Nepal, Broad Peak and K2. Next up, he says, is Gasherbrum I, another eight-thousander.