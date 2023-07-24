Ministry to meet tour operators on situation in Greece on Monday

GIOTA LOTSARI/PAP/EPA

Representatives of Poland’s Ministry of Sport and Tourism will meet with the largest tour operators in Poland later on Monday in connection with the wildfire situation in Greece.

Greece has been affected by wildfires caused by high temperatures that has dried bushes and pine forests.

Since Wednesday, Greece’s top tourist destinations Rhodes and Corfu have been among areas hit by wildfires caused by the current heatwave. The fire that had spread to the so-called tourist zones forced an evacuation during the weekend.

Andrzej Gut-Mostowy, a deputy sport minister told PAP on Monday that the ministry “is actively monitoring” the situation in Greece and in “is direct contact with Polish tourists there.”

“Today, a meeting with tour operators whose largest number of clients are currently in Greece will take place,” said Gut-Mostowy.

On Monday morning, the Greek fire brigade said that firefighters were also battling fires throughout the night in Crete, Corfu, Rhodes, Euboea and around the town of Aigio in the Peloponnese, as well as in other regions of Greece.

Meteorologists warn that the current heatwave in Greece is set to continue until the end of the month.