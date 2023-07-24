Border crossings to Poland from EU border down says Border Guard

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

In the first half of 2023, the number of crossings into Poland by foreigners from the EU’s external border have dropped by five percent year on year, Poland’s Border Guard has reported.

According to the Border Guard’s statistical bulletin, there were 6.5 million border crossings from the EU in the first half of this year.

The number of crossings at the Ukrainian part of the border totalled 4.19 million, which was 19 percent lower year on year.

In addition, the report stated that crossings at the Russian section increased by 55 percent to 92,800 and those at the Belarusian border-crossing checkpoints rose by 7 percent to 668,200.