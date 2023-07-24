Krakow airport handles over 5 mln passengers since start of year

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Krakow’s Balice Airport, located in southern Poland, has crossed the threshold of 5 million passengers served since the beginning of this year, the president of the airport announced on Monday.

Radoslaw Wloszek said that these numbers indicated that the scale of passenger traffic was returning to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that this was the fifth time in the history of the airport that 5 million passengers had been served and that the result achieved in 2023 was the fastest in a given year.

The Krakow-Balice International Airport is the second busiest airport in Poland, after Warsaw’s Chopin airport, in terms of the volume of passengers served annually, and it is also the country’s largest regional airport.

As part of their current summer schedule, carriers operating from the Krakow airport are offering 145 connections to 107 cities in 33 countries.