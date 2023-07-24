Poland celebrates first Volleyball Nations League gold medal

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Poland captured the Men’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2023 gold medal by defeating the US team 25-23, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18 in the final before a sold-out crowd at the Ergo Arena in the Polish port city of Gdansk on Sunday.

The win marks Poland’s first-ever title in the prestigious VNL international competition.

Japan beat the world champions Italy in four sets in the bronze-medal match.

The Poles will try to repeat their success at the continental level, competing in the European Championship in Bulgaria, Israel, Italy and North Macedonia from August 18-26.