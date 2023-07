Urszula Doliwa at the university studios in Olsztyn

Bartosz Panek

In this episode of The Debrief, we meet radio historian Dr Urszula Doliwa from the University of Warmia and Mazury.

The history of pirate radio in Poland is slightly different to the stories many know about the famous pirate stations of the 1960s and 70s such as Radio Caroline. Here, pirate radio was more a fight for free speech than looking for the latest music trends…