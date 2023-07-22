Russian tennis player refused entry to Poland

JASON SZENES/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Border Guard has prevented a Russian tennis player from entering country, the interior ministry has reported.

“Yesterday, July 21, Vera Zvonareva, using a visa issued by France, tried to get to our country on a flight from Belgrade to Warsaw,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Having arrived from Serbia, the tennis player stayed in the transit zone of Warsaw Chopin Airport and on Saturday after 12 noon she flew to Podgorica, according to the statement.

“The Russian woman is on the list of persons whose stay is undesirable in the territory of the Republic of Poland, she was not admitted by the Border Guard due to state security and protection of the public,” the ministry added.

Poland consistently opposes the regimes of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, by denying entry to its territory to people who support the actions of Russia and Belarus.