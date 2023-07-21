Polish pilots to begin Apache helicopter training next month

On Friday, Błaszczak, together with the US ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski, watched joint Polish-American exercises with the use of American Apache combat helicopters at the 21st Central Aircraft Training Ground in Nadarzyce in northwestern Poland.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Friday that Polish pilots will begin training on US made Apache helicopters at the beginning of August.

He said that immediately after the training is completed, the first 8 helicopters, lent by the US Army, will go to the Polish Army.

“We watched the Apache for a reason – because we will equip the Polish Army with 96 such helicopters. Even before the contract is implemented, we will ensure that the Polish Army will use 8 such helicopters, lent to us by the US Army – US land forces. I talked about this with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin during my visit to the US in early May,” he said.

“I am glad that Secretary Austin accepted this proposal. It is a very strong reinforcement – our goal is to build such a strong army that Poland will not be attacked by Russia, to scare away Russia,” said the defence minister, emphasising that the process of expanding and modernising the Polish army is being undertaken in close cooperation with the US.

Last year, Poland expressed its willingness to purchase 96 AH-64 Apache helicopters, but a possible delivery date has not yet been set. The US Congress and the State Department still has to approve the purchase of the machines by Poland.

“The US Army will provide us with Apache helicopters from its own stock, even before signing the contract for the purchase of 96 helicopters,” Błaszczak said.

US Ambassador Mark Brzezinski said in Nadarzyce that “unity of purpose is something that stands… at the foundation of the solidity of our cooperation and mutual responsibility.”

“Today we are witnessing what Apache helicopters can do, our defence capabilities, our types of weapons in the air, on land and at sea show that NATO is getting stronger, stronger and more united,” Brzezinski added.

The Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters have been in use by the US Army since the 1980s as its basic attack helicopter.