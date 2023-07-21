Germany ready to aid Poland in defending Nato eastern flank Pistorius says

Answering a question about the threats related to the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, Pistorius said: "Where the Polish partners need support, they will receive it. "

Michal Krumphanzl/PAP/CTK

Germany is prepared to support Poland in defending Nato’s eastern flank, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has declared.

He made the pledge at a press conference with his Czech counterpart in Prague on Friday.

Answering a question about the threats related to the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, Pistorius said: “Where the Polish partners need support, they will receive it. They are Nato partners and reliable Nato allies, so we can confidently say that we are prepared.”

His comments came after Poland’s defence minister decided to move Polish military units to the east of the country due to the Wagner mercenary group’s presence in Belarus and its alleged joint exercises with Belarusian soldiers.