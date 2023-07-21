Delivery giant InPost buys £50m stake in British logistics firm Menzies

Amounting to £49.3 million, the acquisition grants InPost both shares and voting rights in the UK’s leading logistics company Menzies Distribution Group.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland’s parcel delivery and locker provider giant InPost has snapped up 30 percent of the UK’s leading logistics company Menzies Distribution Group.

Amounting to £49.3 million, the acquisition grants InPost both shares and voting rights in Menzies as well as the possibility of buying the other 70 percent in the future. Menzies Distribution

As part of the transaction, InPost also secured a three-year option to purchase the remaining 70 percent.

Setting themselves apart from competitors like Amazon and Royal Mail, who do not offer such extensive delivery options, the recent acquisition provides the Polish company with the opportunity to introduce a new portfolio of services and enhance its delivery capabilities.

Rafał Brzoska, CEO of InPost said: “This transaction is a milestone for the development of our business on the British market.