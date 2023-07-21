President signs bill which introduces permanent bonus for pensioners

Valdemar Doveiko/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has signed into law a bill which changes a temporary bonus, the so-called 14th pension, into a permanent allowance for old-age pensioners.

The president signed the bill on July 19, the President’s Press Office reported on Friday.

The Law and Justice (PiS) government had already written into law the 13th pension, a bonus paid to pensioners in the first half of the year, while the 14th pension had earlier been a discretionary payment.

The allowance will be paid, as it has been the case so far, at least at the level of the minimum pension, with an eligibility threshold of PLN 2,900 (EUR 646). According to the Family and Labour Ministry, around 8.3 million senior citizens will benefit from the 14th pension, with 5.8 million eligible for the full payment.

In 2023, the 14th pension will cost taxpayers PLN 11.6 billion (EUR 2.58 bln) and the amount will rise to PLN 13.1 billion (EUR 2.92 bln) by 2026.

PiS has recently unveiled new social welfare measures, which include a raise in the monthly child benefit to PLN 800 (EUR 178) from PLN 500 (EUR 111), free medicines for people over the age of 65 and those under 18, and the scrapping of motorway tolls for private motorists.

According to the prime minister, the programmes would cost the state budget PLN 26 billion (EUR 5.77 bln) annually.