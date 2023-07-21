Ruling party leads in opinion poll but loses ground

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland’s governing conservative party Law and Justice (PiS) took the top spot in the most recent parliamentary elections poll with 33.3-percent backing, however this was a drop of 0.6 percentage points on the previous survey.

According to the results of the latest Institute for Market and Social Research (IBRiS) survey, published on Friday, the main opposition party, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), would place second with 27.6 percent of the vote, a 2.5-percentage-point decrease compared to the previous canvass.

This means that the difference between PiS and KO has increased from 3.8 to 5.7 percentage points.

Third place in the survey was taken by hard-right Confederation, with 13 percent, an increase of 0.7 percentage points.

The Third Way, a joint list of the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) and centre-right Poland 2050 would come in fourth with 10.3 percent, a drop of 0.2 percentage points.

The New Left could count on 9.4 percent of the vote.

Considering the current support figures, PiS would get 182 seats in the 460-member lower house of parliament, while KO would win 150 seats. Confederation could count on 53 mandates, The Third Way – 38 and The New Left – 36.

This means PiS would have to look for a coalition partner in order to form a government.

The IBRiS survey for the Onet news and entertainment website was conducted on June 19-20, 2023, on a nationwide sample of 1,000 people.