Polish official asks German FM for meeting about Germany’s ‘difficult past’

A Polish deputy foreign minister has asked the German foreign minister to discuss Germany’s “difficult past” in the wake of recent reports according to which German diplomats are being told not to discuss war reparations with their Polish counterparts.

“I have been receiving shocking reports from Poland’s ambassadors, according to which their German counterparts have been ordered not to become engaged in dialogue concerning war reparations for Poland,” Arkadiusz Mularczyk wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Germany has been blocking its diplomatic service with regard to the fundamental issues of human rights and the rule of law,” Mularczyk said.

On September 1, 2022, the Polish government presented a comprehensive report detailing the material losses suffered by Poland during the Second World War along with a pledge to demand money from Germany in reparations to the tune of EUR 1.3 trillion.

The German Foreign Ministry has rejected Poland’s claims and stated the matter is closed and that the German government would not enter into negotiations on the subject.

Berlin reiterates its position that the Polish communist government had already waived all reparations claims against Germany, but the Polish government says at that Poland was at that time under Soviet influence and was unable to make sovereign decisions. Warsaw adds that the waiving of reparations has no proof in formal documentation and the then government’s declaration was forced upon Poland in order to lift the economic burden from Moscow’s former communist ally, East Germany.

“Why then has Germany signed the Reykjavik Declaration, (which mentions dialogue 14 times) if its ambassadors refuse to meet their Polish counterparts to discuss war reparations for Poland?” Mularczyk asked.

The 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe, in Reykjavik in May 2023, agreed to strengthen its work in the field of human rights, democracy and the rule of law by adopting a declaration on the situation of the children of Ukraine, principles of democracy, recommitting to the European Convention on Human Rights and developing tools to tackle emerging challenges in the area of technology and the environment.

The Polish deputy foreign minister also asked Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, about “the example her country had set for Russia” with regard to Ukraine, and described Germany’s position as hypocritical.

“It is Berlin’s inability to hold dialogue which is the basic obstacle to the building of relations,” Mularczyk said, referring to the situation in which Polish ambassadors were not being allowed to meet with their counterparts to discuss controversial issues.