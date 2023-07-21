Monumental reconstruction of Warsaw’s Old Town which was devastated by WWII completed 70 years ago

The mammoth undertaking, deemed by many as the largest urban construction project executed by a single architectural office anywhere in the world, breathed life back into a city that by any measure had ceased to exist.

This weekend marks 70 years since the official completion of the first part of one of the most astonishing building projects ever undertaken anywhere in the world: the reconstruction of Warsaw’s Old Town after World War II.

On July 22 1953, the Market Square and part of the buildings on Piwna and Zapiecek Streets emerged anew from the rubble, unveiling the world’s first attempt to resurrect an entire historical city core, not merely its most cherished monuments.

The ancient heart of Warsaw, ravaged almost beyond recognition, owed its resurrection to the dedication of architects, engineers, builders, and the indomitable spirit of its citizens, as well in part to the 18th-century canvases of Canaletto.

What was achieved stunned the world. The rebuilding, though requiring Stalin’s go-ahead, was an act of love by Poles in a difficult political climate, for their history and their capital.

It was also a moral accusation against the Germans for their unprecedented barbarity.

While best conservation practices urged preservation, Warsaw’s rebuilders, motivated by a profound connection to their past, defiantly broke the rules, resulting in a remarkable reconstruction that astounds visitors to this day.

When Polish and Soviet soldiers entered Warsaw on January 17, 1945, the Polish capital was almost completely demolished.

An estimated 70 per cent of Warsaw’s buildings were completely destroyed, 80 per cent of which was made up of residential buildings.

Of the 957 buildings listed in the register of monuments, as many as 782 were completely destroyed, 141 were severely damaged, and only 34 survived in relatively good condition.

The city’s infrastructure was no better. All bridges and 95 percent of theatres and cinemas were demolished.

Industrial and hospital buildings were 90 percent destroyed, the tram network by 85 percent and its rolling stock by 75 percent.

School and university buildings were 70 percent destroyed, trees by 60 percent, power plants by 50 percent, and gas pipes by 46 percent. Of the 64 churches, only four survived.

Much of the destruction was the result of systematic German activity rather than warfare.

According to the account of SS-Obergruppenführer Erich von dem Bach-Zelewski, who commanded the forces assigned to suppress the Uprising, the orders he received were: “Every inhabitant is to be killed, no prisoners are to be taken. Warsaw is to be razed to the ground, and in this way, an intimidating example is to be set for all of Europe.”

It is estimated that 40 per cent of the destruction occurred after the fall of the Warsaw Uprising as a result of deliberate German burning, demolition and blasting.

In view of the scale of destruction, reconstruction seemed unlikely. There were ideas to move the capital to Łódź, where many government institutions were located in early 1945.

Restoring Kraków as the capital was also discussed, as well as leaving the ruins of Warsaw as a monument and building an entirely new city near Gora Kalwaria.

It was finally decided that the capital would remain in Warsaw and its historic heart would be fully rebuilt.

The gargantuan task was given to a new central government department: the Office for the Reconstruction of the Capital (BOS), which was to be the largest architectural and urban planning office in the world.

The head of the BOS was 50-year-old architect Roman Piotrowski, associated before the war with a leftist avant-garde group of architects.

However, much of the office’s dynamism came from its organizational deputy, Jozef Sigalin, a pre-war communist and officer in Berling’s army.

Key for the reconstruction of the Old Town, though, was Jan Zachwatowicz, who headed the Historic Architecture Department.

The scale of BOS was staggering. At the beginning of 1946, it employed almost 1,500 people, including 350 engineers and 534 technicians. It also had around 10,000 construction workers

A BOS employee, usually an engineer, was given a section of the city and would physically walk around it and assign each building to one of nine categories of damage. Nine meant that nothing survived, one meant a building with no damage.

This planning work lasted for two years, and on September 1, 1947, the reconstruction began.

This was when the rubble was hauled away using a specially built railroad. Much of the work was carried out by Warsaw residents, who came to work each day after finishing their regular jobs.

On July 22, 1949, the W-Z route running under the Old Town was put into service, and Zygmunt’s Column returned to its place. Completion of the first stage of Old Town reconstruction took place on July 22, 1953. Reconstruction of St. John’s Cathedral and other churches took a little longer until 1955.

This was all achieved despite the massive influx of people into the ruined city, which created huge pressure to house them immediately.

The Old Town that was rebuilt was not a copy of the one that existed in 1939. It was decided to restore the splendour of the Old City from the 18th century, thereby avoiding the bourgeois facades so disliked by the communists. A big help in this were the urban canvases, or vedute, of Bernado Belotto, known by the name of his illustrious uncle Canaletto.

The spatial layout of the Old Town came from the 12th-13th centuries when Old Warsaw gained its city status.

NAC

Despite its historical appearance, the Old Town and the New Town were to be modern residential districts. During the reconstruction, the outbuildings of tenement houses were removed, making the buildings less dense.

In narrow streets and courtyards, living quarters were envisioned only on the upper floors, providing access to light and air. All homes had modern technical amenities and central heating.

The work of BOS and the reconstruction of the Old Town was recognised in 2011, when all its documents and records were included in UNESCO’s Memory of the World list, which collects documents of world historical or civilisational significance.

Warsaw will lavishly celebrate its rebirth this weekend with 70 events – concerts, walks, art and film workshops, meetings, exhibitions, treasure hunts, dance parties and a birthday toast – to mark its 70th birthday.