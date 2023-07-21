Unmanned aerial vehicle crashes in south-west Poland

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

An unmanned aerial fell to the ground in south-west Poland on Thursday evening and was taken over by the military.

The object, which crashed near the village of Trzebien at about 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, had a wingspan of about eight metres, Piotr Pilarczyk, spokesman for the Commander of the State Fire Service, told PAP on Friday.

The fire brigade was alerted by the residents that a small plane or drone had fallen in a wooded area near the village.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found representatives of the military, who were also conducting a search and, after a while, they managed to find the object,” said Pilarczyk.

He added that the unmanned aerial vehicle did not pose a threat to residents because it fell in a forest area and there was no explosion during the crash.