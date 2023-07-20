Deputy FM warns EU of possible provocations using Wagner Group

Jabłoński said he had related to the other ministers information on the increased activity of the Wagner group in Belarus and the risk of provocations.

A Polish deputy foreign minister has said it is important for the EU to be prepared for actions of a provocative and aggressive nature on the Belarusian border using Russian mercenary group Wagner.

Paweł Jabłoński was speaking after a meeting in Brussels of EU foreign ministers on Thursday.

He said he had related to the other ministers information on the increased activity of the Wagner group in Belarus and the risk of provocations.

“These are Russian acts, Belarusian acts, which might be targeted at Polish security, at the security of the European Union,” he said. “We must increase the protection of our borders. The EU must be prepared to respond appropriately if any hostile acts should appear.”

“The EU can take political action to prepare itself for possible actions of an aggressive, provocative nature,” Jabłoński continued.

Jabłoński said Poland had been dealing with organised groups of irregular migrants “transported by Belarusian forces with the full coordination of Russia” since 2021.

He said such attacks may be renewed.

“In addition, if we have the presence in Belarus of organised military and paramilitary groups, the risk of various types of provocation grows,” the deputy minister said, adding that the whole bloc should unite to protect its external frontiers against a migration threat he described as being “of a hybrid war nature.”