Left party urges opposition groups to take stance on abortion

MPs from Poland’s Left party have appealed to fellow opposition parties for a quick and clear declaration on the right to abortion.

The MPs’ appeal came in reaction to a Tuesday report by the government-critical TV station TVN, which aired on Tuesday. TVN reported that a woman, mentioned only by her first name of Joanna, had decided to take an abortion pill but then fell ill and notified her doctor. Paramedics, who were assisted by the police, arrived at her home soon after and took her to a hospital in Krakow, but instead of receiving immediate treatment, she was questioned by police, who confiscated her laptop and phone and told her to strip. The incident took place in late April, but only now did the woman decide to come forward.

“This is no time for procrastination, this is no time to promise Polish women that something will change,” The Left’s Anna Maria Żukowska said at a press conference on Thursday.

“We need to act here and now, immediately, and we expect other political groups to make a clear declaration that the right to abortion will be guaranteed and legal,” Żukowska said.

In this situation “it will turn out who is really on the side of women’s rights,” she added.

Her party colleague, Magdalena Biejat, appealed to all opposition groups “to support our rescue act – removing the criminalization of abortion.”

“An act that will make abortion assistance disappear from the penal code, one thanks to which women will stop being afraid and which will ensure that the situation that happened in Krakow will never happen again,” Biejat said.

According to the police, there was a suspicion of a crime in the case of assisting a pregnant woman in terminating her pregnancy through means from an illegal source. The Police Headquarters reported that “the intervention of the Police took place after the services were notified by a psychiatrist about a possible suicide attempt by his patient and the intake of substances of unknown origin”.