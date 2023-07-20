Security official says Wagner Group’s Brest training ‘no surprise’

Stanislaw Zaryn, who is responsible for monitoring information space security on behalf of the Polish government, told PAP on Thursday that the Wagner group could be used in provocations near the Polish border.

Albert Zawada/PAP

The activities of the Wagner mercenary group close to the Belarusian city of Brest near the Polish border are “not surprising,” according to a Polish security official.

Stanislaw Zaryn, who is responsible for monitoring information space security on behalf of the Polish government, told PAP on Thursday that the Wagner group could be used in provocations near the Polish border.

Also on Thursday, the Reuters news agency reported that mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group have begun to drill Belarusian special forces at a training ground near Brest on the border with Poland.

Commenting on the information concerning the joint training Zaryn told PAP: “It is obvious to us that one of the potential scenarios is the use of Wagner fighters to irk Poland, to provoke Poland.”

“This path of the Wagner fighters’ involvement in activities in the vicinity of Brest is not surprising,” he added.

The security official pointed out that Poland was aware that such military training could take place.

It is still unclear how far the Wagner mercenary group will march and how exactly they will be used, noted Zaryn, who also said Poland was taking into account that the group might be used against the West.

“We can see their presence in Belarus at the moment – it is increasing, we are identifying further transports, and the final scale of involvement is not yet clear, but the Polish services are monitoring the situation,” he pointed out.

By Wednesday, about 700 mercenaries from the Wagner Group had arrived in Belarus, according to the estimates of the Ukrainian military intelligence service. On the same day, another column of about 100 Wagner vehicles entered Belarus.

The Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organisation led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, staged a 24-hour mutiny against the Russian military commanders which ended after the Belarusian strongman, Alexander Lukashenko, agreed to mediate between Prigozhin and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin stopped his march on Moscow after he and his troops were promised safe haven in Belarus.