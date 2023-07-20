Warsaw to begin culling wild boar ‘to protect the public’ as number of sightings more than doubles

During the first six months of 2023, the number of registered wild boar reports in Warsaw reached 3,000, compared to 2,500 reports in the entirety of last year.

The mayor of Warsaw announced he has authorised the culling of wild boars in the capital as a ‘safety method’.

Citing the increasing difficulty posed by the animals in recent months, mayor Rafał Trzaskowski decided to reverse last year’s decision following a rise in the number of reports of wild boar sightings and incidents.

The increasing presence has become a growing concern for citizens.

He said: “It is with a very heavy heart that I have taken the decision to carry out a very limited shooting and catching of wild boars.

“I put this decision on hold last year, we were an exception, but I also made it clear that I would rely on the opinions of experts, who have made it clear that simply if we want to take care of the safety of the people of Warsaw, such a decision must be made, and I have made that decision.”

While there have been no reported attacks, the animals have been causing damage to green areas causing disturbance in some residents who have even organized night guards to protect gardens that have been dug up by wild boars.

The increasing presence has become a growing concern for citizens. While there have been no reported attacks, the animals have been causing damage to green areas causing disturbance in some residents who have even organized night guards to protect gardens that have been dug up by wild boars.

According to TVN24, the shooting will target approximately 200 animals and will be carried out away from human habitation.

According to TVN24, the shooting will target approximately 200 animals and will be carried out away from human habitation.

In previous years, hunting took place in the early morning hours and involved both City Forest hunters and common hunters.

Dr. Krzysztof Klimaszewski from the Department of Animal Environmental Biology at Warsaw University of Life Sciences, said: “If there are too many animals, their numbers must be reduced.

Trzaskowski appealed for residents not to feed wild boars in the city and properly secure their rubbish.

“Wild boars are primarily an epidemiological threat due to the spread of African swine fever virus.”

Meanwhile, anti-hunting activists argue that the influx of wild boars into cities is a direct result of hunting pressure in the surrounding forests and people who often feed the animals.

For this, Trzaskowski appealed for residents not to feed wild boars in the city and properly secure their rubbish.