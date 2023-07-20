June macroeconomic data offer hope for 2nd half of year

Poland’s June macroeconomic data largely confirmed weak second quarter (Q2) trends in the real economy, but offered a glimmer of hope for the second half of the year.

The June data proved generally weak with 1.4 percent year-on-year (y/y) contraction in industrial output, rather weak construction output growth at 1.5 percent and a 32.8 percent y/y nosedive in housing construction starts. The data, although underwhelming at best, met analyst expectations as they largely confirmed trends in the previous months of Q2.

“This set of monthly data does not bode well for the GDP growth forecast for Q2,” private lender mBank’s economists wrote in a comment on Twitter. “It will likely hover in the neighbourhood of the Q1 reading.

“For final conclusions, we still have to wait for tomorrow’s data on retail sales,” they added.

In Q1, Poland’s GDP contracted by 0.2 percent y/y.

On the labour market, corporate employment growth surprised on the downside at 0.2 percent y/y, as the corporate sector shed 5,000 jobs in June alone. Also, wage growth surprised slightly to the downside at 11.9 percent y/y. The employment decline amid rising wages and falling unemployment may suggest the problem with employment is on the supply rather than the demand side.

Select data offered, however, a glimmer of hope. While industrial output declined in annual terms, the seasonally adjusted month-on-month output growth turned positive for the first time since February, said economists from Poland’s biggest bank, PKO BP. Also, wage growth, although slightly below market consensus, finally exceeded consumer inflation, offering the first wage growth in real terms in 11 months.

“A return to wage growth in real terms amid record-low unemployment and improving consumer sentiment is the base for our expectations for a recovery in consumer demand in the second half of the year,” PKO BP economists said in a comment.

The June producer price index reading proved low and below consensus at 0.5 percent y/y, boding well for disinflation of consumer prices, Pekao bank’s economists said.