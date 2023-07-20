Polish firefighters head to Greece to help tackle raging fires

Nearly 150 firefighters and 49 vehicles set off on Wednesday for the south and west of the Greek capital Athens.

Vasilis Psomas/PAP/EPA

Polish firefighters are heading to Greece to help battle wildfires sparked by soaring temperatures.

Dubbed Greek Mission 2023, nearly 150 firefighters and 49 vehicles set off on Wednesday for the south and west of the capital Athens.

As forest fires south and west of Athens continue to rage, the coastal towns of Lagonisi, Saronida and Anavyssos, located about 15 km south of the Greek capital, have been evacuated.Vasilis Psomas/PAP/EPA

They are expected to arrive on Friday after receiving a request for rescue assistance from the Greek authorities.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński posted on Twitter: “Greece has been hit by massive fires. Acting in agreement with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, I have asked the commander of the State Fire Service to prepare our firefighters for departure to Greece.”

Last year, Polish firefighters were sent to help combat fires in the Czech Republic and France, and in 2021 were also in Greece when wildfires once again laid waste to hectares of forests around the Greek capital.

The current operation is expected to last for two weeks, depending on developments.

The local fire brigade reported that it took only two hours for the fire to race a distance of 12 km, as strong winds are making the situation even more difficult.