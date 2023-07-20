Poland’s industrial production falls y/y in June – stats office

Rafał Gus/PAP

Poland’s industrial output fell by 1.4 percent year on year in June 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Thursday.

Month on month, industrial output increased by 1.2 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected June’s industrial production to fall by 1.6 percent year on year and to increase by 1.5 percent month on month.

Manufacturing prices increased by 0.5 percent year on year in June and fell by 0.5 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected June’s producer prices to rise by 0.7 percent year on year and to fall by 0.8 percent month on month.