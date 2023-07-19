Tusk vows to organise another Warsaw march before elections

According to Tusk, women who sought care and support met with "the callousness of the state machine, the PiS ideology", as well as "the attack of police and the prosecutor's office".

Donald Tusk, Poland’s opposition leader, has expressed indignation at the treatment of women in Poland following the tightening of abortion laws and called on all who oppose the current government to attend a march in Warsaw on October 1.

Tusk was reacting to a news report that the government-critical TV station TVN aired on Tuesday. TVN reported that a woman, mentioned only by her first name of Joanna, had decided to take an abortion pill but then fell ill and notified her doctor. Soon after paramedics, who were assisted by the police, arrived at her home. She was then taken to a hospital in Krakow, but instead of receiving immediate treatment, she was questioned by police, who confiscated her laptop and phone and told her to strip. The incident took place in late April, but only now did the woman decide to come forward.

Tusk called a press conference in connection with the incident on Wednesday and, in an apparent attempt to follow up on the successful June 4 march he organised, called on all people opposing the Law and Justice (PiS) government and its conservative policies to join him in a ‘March of a Million Hearts’ on October 1, in the climax to the election campaign.

Poland is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections this autumn, but the exact date is yet to be set by the country’s president.

According to the PO leader, the woman was “humiliated” as a result of the actions taken by the police.

Tusk pointed out that “this shocking picture is yet another tragedy of a Polish woman in a country ruled by PiS,” as he pointed to the hospital deaths of three pregnant women which have taken place since the country’s abortion laws were tightened in 2021.

In late 2021, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal eliminated nearly all options for women to have an abortion, leaving only the possibility to carry out the procedure in the case of rape, incest or pregnancy posing a direct threat to the woman’s life.

According to Tusk, women who sought care and support met with “the callousness of the state machine, the PiS ideology”, as well as “the attack of police and the prosecutor’s office”.

Tusk went on to say that PiS’s “cruel control” has paralysed Polish doctors with fear and led to tragedies.

According to the police, the officers reacted to the suspicion of committing a crime by assisting a pregnant woman to terminate her pregnancy through means from an illegal source. The Police Headquarters stated that “the intervention of the police took place after the services were notified by a psychiatrist about a possible suicide attempt by their patient and the intake of substances of unknown origin.”