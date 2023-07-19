Polish firefighters deployed to Greece to help combat forest fires

As many as 149 firefighters and 49 vehicles set off from Krakow on Wednesday and will start their mission in Greece on Friday.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Nearly 150 Polish firefighters are on their way to Greece to help extinguish forest fires.

Greece has been hit by wildfires to the south and west of the capital Athens, caused by high temperatures that dried bushes and pine forests.

A request for rescue assistance in the form of the so-called GFFFV modules (modules for extinguishing forest fires from the ground using vehicles – PAP) was received in connection with forest fires in Greece.

The Greek government has accepted the offer of help from Polish firefighters specialising in wildfires on Tuesday evening. The experienced Polish firefighter brigades have previously participated in forest firefighting operations in Greece.

Operations in the country are likely to last for two weeks, depending on developments.

In Greece, forests south and west of Athens have been burning. The coastal towns of Lagonisi, Saronida and Anavyssos, located about 15 km south of the Greek capital, have been evacuated. The local fire brigade reported that it took only two hours for the fire to race a distance of 12 km, as strong winds are making the situation even more difficult.