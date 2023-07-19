Over 105,000 foreigners study in Poland reports education foundation

According to POL-on system data, the majority of the international students come from Ukraine, Belarus and Turkey, and the three most popular majors chosen for study were management, computer science and medicine. (illustrative photo)

Adam Warżawa/PAP

More than 105,000 foreigners were studying in Poland during the 2022-23 academic year, the ‘Perspektywy’ Education Foundation has reported.

Taking into account that there are 1,213,512 students in Poland, international students make up 8.7 percent of this total, Perspektywy wrote in its report on Wednesday.

In 2005, the Conference of Rectors of Academic Schools in Poland (KRASP) and the ‘Perspektywy’ Educational Foundation jointly established the ‘Study in Poland’ programme whose aim was to promote Polish higher education internationally and to encourage foreigners to study in Poland.

“We set out… to actively promote Polish universities and, simultaneously, the universities created study programmes in English and prepared the academic and administrative staff for professional management of the internationalisation processes,” said Waldemar Siwinski, the founder of the ‘Perspektywy’ Foundation and the initiator of the ‘Study in Poland’ programme, as quoted in a press release.

“They (foreign students – PAP) enrich us with their presence, activity and enthusiasm, and once they return home they serve as the best ambassadors of Poland and Polish universities,” he added.

According to POL-on system data, the majority of the international students come from Ukraine, Belarus and Turkey, and the three most popular majors chosen for study were management, computer science and medicine.