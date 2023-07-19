Poland extends ban on Ukrainian grain imports until year-end

Speaking after talks between the agriculture ministers of the five EU member states, Telus said: "At the meeting we drew up and signed a joint position – of the five frontline countries – concerning primarily an extension of the ban on imports to our countries of four cereals after September 15.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland is among five countries bordering Ukraine that have signed a joint position on extending a ban on the import of four types of grain from Ukraine until the end of 2023, Poland’s agriculture minister has announced.

Robert Telus said on Wednesday the five ‘frontline’ countries – Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania – remained very open to the transit of Ukrainian grain.

The five countries have been concerned with the looming expiry of an EU ban on the sales of Ukrainian grain in the frontline countries. Before the ban was introduced, some countries, including Poland had imposed unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian produce in reaction to a wave of farmers’ protests who complained the Ukrainian goods had depressed local prices and made it hard for them to sell their own produce.

“But the agreement also contains our common declaration that we are very firmly open to transit,” Telus added.

Telus pointed out that the Ukrainian and Moldovan ministers had also been invited to the talks. “The ministers did not come due to external reasons; we hope to meet with them in the future,” Telus said, adding that the five ministers wanted to help Ukraine with the transit of its agricultural production.

On June 5, 2023, the European Commission issued a regulation introducing preventive measures against the import to the EU of wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine. The EU ban on the import of these agriproducts to Poland was extended to September 15, though their transit through Poland is still permitted.

Problems with shipping Ukrainian goods was further exacerbated by Russia’s refusal to prolong a grain deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey, under which Russia allowed for the Ukrainian produce to be shipped via the Black Sea, the most efficient route.