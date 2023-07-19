Fragments of Władysław IV’s palace found at bottom of Vistula to be used in sensitive recreation

The pieces from the Villa Regia looted in the Swedish Deluge lay in the Vistula River for almost 400 years until being discovered last year and will now be used in the recreation of the palace.

Polish history museum/Public domain/PAP

Fragments of Władysław IV’s palace in Warsaw that were stolen in the 17th century and sank to the bottom of the Vistula are to be used to recreate part of the old palace.

The treasures from the Villa Regia looted in the Swedish Deluge lay in the Vistula River for almost 400 years until being discovered last year.

The artefacts include three marble fragments of the lower part of the wall coverings from the lamellas of the palace interior, as well as a valuable ceramic tile fragment with an image of a mermaid.Polish history museum

The finder took them to the Royal Castle in Warsaw, which this week passed them on to the Polish History Museum for a reconstruction of the palace, which will be a standout feature of the new museum’s permanent exhibition.

The artefacts include three marble fragments of the lower part of the wall coverings from the lamellas of the palace interior, as well as a valuable ceramic tile fragment with an image of a mermaid.

The stonework fragments discovered in the Vistula in recent years are allowing part of the palace to be reconstructed at the Polish History Museum, which is due to open on Warsaw’s citadel in September.Polish history museum

“These unique items were discovered at the site where, in 1656, Swedish ships sunk transporting the plundered riches of Warsaw at the time,” the Polish History Museum said in a press release.

The relics belonged to the Villa Regia, a building erected in 1637-41 on the Vistula escarpment less than a kilometre south of the city walls of Old Warsaw.

The relics belonged to the Villa Regia, a building erected in 1637-41 on the Vistula escarpment less than a kilometre south of the city walls of Old Warsaw.Public domain

Located in what are now the grounds of Warsaw University, it was built as a residence for the then monarch Władysław IV. After the deluge, today’s Kazimierzowski Palace was built for his younger brother Jan II Kazimierz. It is now a university building housing the rectorate.

The stonework fragments discovered in the Vistula in recent years are allowing part of the palace to be reconstructed at the Polish History Museum, which is due to open on Warsaw’s citadel in September.

The Swedish invasion of 1655-1660 overran much of the country and almost everything was plundered by the Swedes, including jewellery and works of art to fragments of building decor.CC BY-SA 3.0

The Swedish invasion of 1655-1660 overran much of the country and almost everything was plundered by the Swedes, including jewellery and works of art to fragments of building decor.

The loot was loaded onto ships and floated down the Vistula River to the Baltic Sea, and from there, it was transported to Sweden by ship.

The loot was loaded onto ships and floated down the Vistula River to the Baltic Sea, and from there, it was transported to Sweden by ship. One transport sank at a point just north of the Old Town.Public domain

One transport, however, did not make it that far, sinking at a point just north of the Old Town.

In 2011, during a period of exceptionally low water levels in the Vistula, archaeologists managed to pull out of the river large sections of cornices, arches and portals.

The finder of the recent discoveries took them to the Royal Castle in Warsaw, which this week passed them on to the Polish History Museum for a reconstruction of the palace, which will be a standout feature of the new museum’s permanent exhibition.Polish history museum

More treasures were found a year later and in 2015, with a total of 20 tonnes of stonework being hauled out of the river.

According to archaeologists, all of these finds come from the Villa Regia, and some of them will be used to reconstruct the loggia at the Polish History Museum.

Although the museum is due to open in September, visitors will have to wait to see the reconstructed palace, as it will feature in the permanent exhibition, which will not be ready at the opening of the museum.