Polish ski mountaineer conquers world’s 13th-highest peak

Andrzej Bargiel /Facebook

A Polish ski mountaineer has summited Gasherbrum II, the world’s 13th-highest mountain, and started his descent on skis.

Andrzej Bargiel started his ascent to the 8,035-metre summit on the Pakistan-China border at 19.00 Polish time on Tuesday and reached the peak at 04.00 Polish time on Wednesday.

Andrzej Bargiel/Facebook

The ascent is part of Bargiel’s ‘Hic Sunt Leones’ project, named after the Latin for “here are lions.” His first aim was to ski down the lowest of the ‘eight-thousanders,’ Shishapangma in China, which he achieved in 2013. He has also summited and skied down Manaslu in Nepal, Broad Peak, also on the Pakistan-China border, and K2.

His next goal, after Gasherbrum II, is Gasherbrum I, an eight-thousander in the same mountain range.