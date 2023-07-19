PM vows billions for local governments under Strategic Investment Programme

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has announced a new pool of billions of zlotys for Polish local governments under the Polish government’s Strategic Investment Programme focused on local and regional investment needs.

He made the pledge at the Local Government Conference in Makow Podhalanski, southern Poland, on Wednesday.

“Today, I want to present the next installment of our great Polish Strategic Investments programme,” Morawiecki said. “This programme will be distributed to all local governments in the most flexible way. It will amount to PLN 25-30 billion (EUR 5.6 – 6.7 billion). Another huge pool.”

“We are trying to do everything so that Poles can be proud of Poland in every corner of the country, in every municipality. We want to pull Poland out of stagnation,” he added.

Morawiecki also vowed that if the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party wins the autumn parliamentary elections, “we will continue our great schemes to rebuild local Poland… to create new perspectives, for this hope for Poland, which is catching up with the West, to grow.”

He also said that, on the other hand, EU funds are flowing into Poland in a “wide stream.”

“There is no threat, nothing to worry about,” he said.

Morawiecki added that investment projects under the national recovery plan (KPO) are being implemented with pre-financing, “as promised.”

The Strategic Investment Programme is part of the government’s broader Polish Deal plan, which aims to revive the national economy after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions.

Under the KPO, Poland expects to receive EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in loans from the EU’s pandemic relief fund but Brussels has said that before these funds can be unlocked, Poland must meet a series of rule-of-law ‘milestones,’ including full compliance with an EU court ruling requiring Poland to change its rules for disciplining judges.