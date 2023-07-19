Polish barman becomes first person to climb Kilimanjaro while juggling bottles

Krzysztof Drabik, an award-winning barman from the southern town of Bytom, summited the mountain with his team at 7.30 a.m. on July 15 after a five-day climb to the peak from the gates of the Kilimanjaro National Park in Tanzania.

Krzysztof Drabik/Instagram

A Polish man has climbed Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, while juggling bottles to raise money for a children’s charity.

Krzysztof Drabik, an award-winning barman from the southern town of Bytom, summited the mountain with his team at 7.30 a.m. on July 15 after a five-day climb to the peak from the gates of the Kilimanjaro National Park in Tanzania.

Juggling two bottles as he ascended the 5,895-metre mountain, Drabik's aim was to raise money for a rehabilitation centre for disabled children in Kenya.

Drabik told PAP: “We managed to get to the very summit doing what I had planned; I am monstrously tired but incredibly happy that everyone is back safely at the bottom.

“It was the hardest night of my life but I fought bravely because I knew how much Bytom was crossing its fingers for the success of this particular charity event.”



The team left for the 5,895-metre mountain on July 10 and attempted the summit on the night of July 14/15.

Juggling two bottles as he ascended, Drabik became the first person to climb the mountain while juggling.

The aim of the feat was to raise money for a rehabilitation centre for disabled children in Kenya.

“If we manage to raise PLN 589,500 (EUR 132,643), or exactly the same amount as the height of Kilimanjaro, we will start building the centre this year,” Drabik said. “That’s the real goal I want to achieve.”

Previously running while juggling for 74 kilometres in Kenya to raise money for the foundation, Drabik has also crossed the Baltic Sea twice while juggling, covering 1,000 kilometres to support injured children.

He also also juggled his way up the stairs of Warsaw’s 10 tallest buildings to raising charity funds.