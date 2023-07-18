Poland and UNICEF unite in efforts for youth from Ukraine

The document was endorsed by Deputy Minister Tomasz Rzymkowski on behalf of the Education Ministry and, in the name of UNICEF, by Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, the national coordinator for refugees in Poland.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland’s Ministry of Education and UNICEF will continue to expand their scope of cooperation in order to support the education of children and youth from Ukraine who find themselves in Poland as a result of the war in their homeland.

A joint plan of action for 2023 was signed in Warsaw on Tuesday.

The signing of the document also took place in the presence of Regina De Dominicis who is the Special Coordinator for the Refugee and Migrant Response in Europe.

Referring to the signed document, Rzymkowski pointed out that “we are continuing what we have already been creating together in Poland for many years.”

“The cooperation in this very difficult time of armed conflict has turned out to be extremely vital,” he added. “Thanks to the assistance of UNICEF, Poland can even better help the children and youth from Ukraine who have found a place in Polish educational institutions and Polish universities.”

He noted that the main goal of the joint activities was primarily to support the education of Ukrainian children, as well as to ensure their equal access to high-quality education in Poland.

Rashed Mustafa Sarwar stressed that education was one of the most important topics for UNICEF.

He added that education would determine the future of not only children from Ukraine but also of those children from Poland, who will be able to benefit from the joint ventures.”

As he mentioned, Poland and UNICEF have been implementing and will continue to implement numerous joint ventures for many years to come.