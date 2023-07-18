Polish firefighters preparing to leave for Greece

Wildfires continued to burn out of control on Tuesday to the north and west of Athens, including a blaze near the resort town of Loutraki, where more homes were damaged and evacuations were expanded.

Kostas Tsironis/PAP/EPA

Poland will send firefighters to Greece to help it cope with wildfires burning on multiple fronts around Athens, with more extreme heat on the way, the Polish interior minister has announced on social media.

“Greece has been hit by massive fires. Acting in agreement with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, I have asked the commander of the State Fire Service to prepare our firefighters for departure to Greece,” Mariusz Kamiński wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The minister added that he hoped they would be able to help Greece “just like two years ago when they had helped put out fires in southern Europe.”

“Polish firefighters are ready to offer their assistance,” Andrzej Bartkowiak, the State Fire Service commander, said.

