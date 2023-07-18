Polish diplomat praises EU’s adoption of sanctions against Belarus

"We have imposed economic sanctions on military equipment, weapons, ammunition, dual-use goods, aviation technologies and products," Sadoś told PAP.

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

The ambassadors of EU member countries adopted on Tuesday a package of economic and individual sanctions targeting Belarus, PAP has been told by an EU source.

“The stalemate regarding sanctions on Belarus has been broken for the first time in a year,” Poland’s Ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sadoś said, having confirmed that the EU had decided to impose additional sanctions on the Belarusian regime.

“We have imposed economic sanctions on military equipment, weapons, ammunition, dual-use goods, aviation technologies and products,” Sadoś told PAP.

The Polish diplomat also noted that the ambassadors had not excluded fertilisers which meant that they would still be covered by sanctions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in January that the EU would impose sanctions on Belarus for its support of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and repressions against the Belarusian opposition but EU countries had so far been unable to reach agreement.

The ambassador also pointed out that sanctions had been imposed on all individuals involved in the sentencing of Andrzej Poczobut, a journalist and Polish minority leader, to eight years in prison.

On May 26, the Supreme Court in Minsk rejected an appeal by Poczobut. He had been found guilty in February of “intentional actions aimed at inciting hostility and hatred on national, religious and social grounds” in a trial widely regarded as fraudulent.

Poczobut’s conviction has darkened Warsaw’s relationship with Minsk and led to tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions between the two countries, and the imposition of border restrictions.

A day after Poczobut’s sentence was announced, Poland closed the vital Bobrowniki crossing with Belarus and followed up with further transport restrictions, saying they would be lifted if Poczobut was released.