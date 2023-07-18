Cooperation between Poland and US Army V Corps is vital says minister

On Tuesday, Mariusz Błaszczak attended a ceremony in Fort Knox, Kentucky, during which Polish General Maciej Jabłoński took over the duties of deputy commander of the US Army V Corps from his fellow countryman Major General Adam Joks.

MON_GOV_PL/Twitter

The partnership between Poland and the US Army V Corps is extremely important because it ensures the security and stability of both countries, Poland’s defence minister has said.

The defence minister pointed out that the cooperation of the Polish armed forces with the V Corps was “extremely important, especially today, when we are dealing with the most serious security threat since World War Two.” “The brutal, unjustified Russian aggression against Ukraine has disturbed the security environment in Europe and requires a decisive and quick response.”

“I am proud that, together with the US and other like-minded nations, we support Ukraine in its fight for independence,” he added.

“Currently, the scope of our joint involvement… is developing in areas such as joint missions and operations, the interoperability of forces and cooperation in the field of armaments,” he pointed out. “All these activities have one aim – to ensure the security and stability of our nations.”

The V Corps is one of the tactical units of the US Army. Currently, its forward command post located in Poznań, western Poland, and coordinates the activities of American ground forces in Europe.

The headquarters of the V Corps is located in Fort Knox, Kentucky.