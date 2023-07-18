Poland continues to help farmers hit by war in Ukraine

"Farmers have already received nearly PLN 516 million (EUR 117.3 mln) as part of state assistance for wheat, buckwheat and maize growers," Robert Telus told reporters on Tuesday.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland has allocated over PLN 15 billion (EUR 3.4 bln) for aid to farmers who have been threatened by a lack of financial liquidity because of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the agriculture minister has said.

Poland’s farmers have been suffering falling sales after vast quantities of cheap Ukrainian grain found their way onto the Polish market, bringing prices down and cutting domestic growers off from their regular sales markets.

“We will continue to support farmers as we are aware of the importance of food security,” the minister said.

“Over PLN 15 billion (EUR 3.4 bln) from the state budget, including PLN 2.6 billion (EUR 590 mln) in 2022, over PLN 10 billion (EUR 2.3 bln) in 2023, and PLN 2.7 billion (EUR 614 mln) for the future,” Telus continued.

“This is record high support for agriculture,” the minister pointed out.

Ukrainian grain, originally designed to transit Poland on its way to Africa and Asia, was allowed into Poland as a gesture of support to Ukraine, a major global grain producer, whose export capacities have been severely diminished in the wake of its ongoing defensive war against Russia.

Yielding to pressure from farmers, Poland introduced a temporary ban on Ukrainian food in April, a move which was contested by the European Union as unilateral. But arguments from EU member states bordering Ukraine have persuaded the European Commission (EC) to introduce an EU ban on Ukrainian grains in countries neighbouring Ukraine.

On June 6, the EC extended the ban on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine until mid-September.